LSU softball schedule changes due to inclement weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area LSU softball has announced schedule changes for the week.
LSU was originally scheduled to play Louisiana Tech on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m., but now has been moved to April 6 with a tentative start time at 5 p.m.
The game against North Dakota for Wednesday, Feb. 17 will be played as scheduled. The Tigers’ doubleheader against Central Arkansas for the Tiger Classic that was canceled on Sunday, Feb. 14 is now a single game rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23.
The Tigers won two of three games over the weekend in the Tiger Classic with wins over McNeese and Kansas.
