Livingston Parish deputies share photos of icy conditions, damage overnight

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are reporting some roads in the parish are iced over, as of 4:05 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Authorities shared photos to social media from patrols overnight between late Monday, Feb. 15, and early Tuesday. Deputies say they are currently seeing trees on power lines, poles and power lines down, and trees blocking roadways in certain areas.
RELATED STORIES:
The affected areas featured on social media were are of the northern part of the parish near Bend Road, Magnolia Beach Road, as well as, the Beaver Creek Acres Subdivision in the Denham Springs area. Deputies say you should not travel at this time unless absolutely necessary.
As of publication, more than 10,000 customers are without power in Livingston Parish.
Freezing temperatures and bitterly cold wind chills should persist until mid-Tuesday afternoon.
Livingston Parish remains under a curfew until dawn (approximately 6:42 a.m.) Tuesday morning.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.