Hotels filling up following power outages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today ice covered almost every inch of Louisiana, causing tree branches to snap and fall onto the streets and powerlines. Leaving roads blocked, and many people without power.
“We woke up to flickering lights at about 8:00 this morning, to permanent no lights at around 9:30 and then nothing since then”, Cassandra Alberts explained.
Cassandra Alberts was left scrambling to find a place where she and her daughter could keep warm for the night, and she says finding a room was harder than she expected.
“Oh gosh, I mean we live out in Watson, so we drove from Watson this way. I had two people calling, I would say maybe 8 or10 different hotels before we got one. We were willing to pay anything at that point. We even called towards Hammond and Hammond told us no we’re booked”, said Alberts.
Luckily, she was able to find a room at the Hilton Capitol Center in Downtown. Needless to say, she was relieved.
“We are relieved we’re just ready to get warm”, said Alberts.
This family was in the same situation after waking up to an unpleasant surprise.
“Man, it must have been 3:30 in the morning, something like that, and I mean it was okay until about 1:00-2:00 and it was really cold. You know the fire only does so much”, James Dunegan explained as he sat with his family.
James and his wife Jessicca along with their two kids’ Felicity and Jace, found a room at the Hilton as well. But power wasn’t the only thing they were looking for, finding a hot meal was another struggle. Not even the hotel restaurant was open.
But for this family, keeping themselves and their kids safe is all they really care about. And they had some advice for those who find themselves in a small hotel room with two kids full of energy.
