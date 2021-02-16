FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record lows starting out your Tuesday, cold weather remains for the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Record cold is greeting us to start out on Tuesday, with temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s across much of the area. If not for some clouds overnight, temperatures probably would have been even a few degrees colder.
The cold weather remains in place today as highs only reach the mid 30s around metro Baton Rouge, but returning sunshine should lead to some thawing of our remaining ice.
Another cold night can be expected tonight into Wednesday morning as lows reach the mid to upper 20s, but at least we should avoid record lows in most areas. Our focus then shifts to returning rain chances in association with an area of low pressure tracking across the northern Gulf of Mexico.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely by late in the day, with the Storm Prediction Center even highlighting a low-end threat of severe weather for areas near southeast of Baton Rouge.
Rains will linger into Thursday morning, but we should be dry again by Thursday afternoon. By the time it’s all said and done, many of us will receive 1.0″-1.5″ or more of rainfall. And we’ll see one more shot of cold air to end the week, with lows returning to the mid-upper 20s for Friday and Saturday mornings.
The extended forecast shows us finally warming up by Sunday and into next week, with a decent chance of rain returning on Monday.
