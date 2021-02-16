Baton Rouge shelters full, emergency info confusing

“This winter storm has been a fluid situation and our community has done well to manage it,” said Broome spokesman Mark Armstrong. “Power continues to be restored, with our outages being cut in half over night. We are sheltering people in need of emergency assistance. We ran our 311 call center overnight to field calls, and with our partners, we housed several people outside of the normal shelters. We are constantly examining ways to improve our service our residents as this event is still ongoing. We will always work to improve our systems to protect our citizens to the fullest. People can call 311 if they need emergency shelter and have no other options. We are also grateful to have not had any fire incidents overnight, please continue practicing fire safety in the days to come.”