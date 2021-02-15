Winter weather impacting flights to and from Louis Armstrong International Airport

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The winter storm impacting much of the country is also affecting flights in and out of Louis Armstrong International Airport.
Several flights scheduled for Houston have been canceled.
At least seven Southwest flights leaving New Orleans are either delayed or canceled.
Flights to Nashville are also impacted.
Passengers are urged to contact their airline before heading to the airport.
