Winter precipitation exits Baton Rouge area; bitter cold arrives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that measurable winter precipitation has exited the local area, the weather focus turns to the arrival of bitterly cold Arctic air. A Hard Freeze Warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 and remains in effect until 12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Temperatures are forecast to remain in the 20°s through the rest of Monday before dropping into the teens° overnight into mid-morning Tuesday.
The forecast low for metro BR is 16°. That will break an over 110-year-old record for coldest temperature on February 16th (previous record 23° set back in 1909). These temperatures will be particularly hard for those that have already lost power. Remember to use portable heat devices and fireplaces only when you are awake and present in the room they are set-up in.
Because temperatures won’t have a chance to increase above freezing that means impacts related to ice accumulation (road closures, downed trees, power outages, etc) are likely to extend into Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing in Baton Rouge for 44 hours. Hard freeze precautions will be necessary.
- People - Take care of people that don’t have reliable heat. Make sure you are using proper heating safety.
- Animals - Make sure you bring pets indoors. Livestock need adequate shelter, food, and non-frozen water and space to move about.
- Pipes - Exterior, exposed pipes need to be wrapped. Open cabinet doors underneath faucets to promote warm home airflow. Drip faucets to the size of a tip of a pencil.
- Plants - Cover or bring inside plants you wish to try and save.
Make sure to check road closures if travel is a necessity Tuesday morning. Many roadways will likely still have ice especially bridges and overpasses.
To compound these incredibly cold temperatures will be a steady breeze overnight into Tuesday morning. The wind will add an unbearable chill to the air as wind chill values are forecast to dip into the single digits. Because of these single-digit wind chills, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from Monday at 6 PM to Tuesday at noon.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.