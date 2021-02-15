Some local areas implementing curfew due to wintry weather

Mayor David Amrhein and Police Chief David McDavid have decided to implement a curfew for residents of Zachary beginning tonight starting at 8pm, extending to 7am Tuesday, February 16. This decision was made due to reports of ice and black ice on roadways, anticipated overnight temperature dropping and numerous power outages citywide. City crews have been out throughout the night and day patrolling and applying salt to bridges and looking for any spots that may be refreezing. Only essential personnel and those traveling to and from work and for emergency situations will be allowed to travel on city roadways.