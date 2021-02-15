Some local areas implementing curfew due to wintry weather

Some areas around Baton Rouge have implemented curfews amid the wintry weather Monday, Feb. 15.
The following information is from Livingston Parish Government:
Parish President Layton Ricks, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) – together – have decided to implement a curfew for residents in Livingston Parish due to the inclement winter weather we are experiencing and the road hazards it is creating.
This curfew will be implemented from dusk tonight (Monday, February 15th) until dawn tomorrow (Tuesday, February 16th) . Only essential personnel, those traveling to/from work and for emergency situations will be allowed on Livingston Parish roadways.
Our Livingston Parish leaders are concerned about current conditions on our roadways – and weather conditions expected overnight.
Our main goal is to get residents home safely. We are strongly encouraging everyone to remain in place until this weather and road icing event is over.
Updates to road closures and other pertinent information will be posted to the LOHSEP Facebook page.
The following information is from Pointe Coupee Parish officials:
After conversations with our mayors and local law enforcement, Pointe Coupee Parish will be implementing a curfew for all citizens within the parish, due to the inclement weather and hazardous road conditions. The curfew will begin at 6:00 pm February 15th and will last until 6:00 am on February 16th. Only essential and emergency workers will be allowed to be on public roadways.
The following information is from West Baton Rouge Parish officials:
After conversations with our mayors and local law enforcement, West Baton Rouge Parish will be implementing a curfew for all citizens within the parish, due to the inclement weather and hazardous road conditions. The curfew will begin at 9:00 pm February 15th and will last until daylight on February 16th.
The following information is from Zachary officials:
Mayor David Amrhein and Police Chief David McDavid have decided to implement a curfew for residents of Zachary beginning tonight starting at 8pm, extending to 7am Tuesday, February 16. This decision was made due to reports of ice and black ice on roadways, anticipated overnight temperature dropping and numerous power outages citywide. City crews have been out throughout the night and day patrolling and applying salt to bridges and looking for any spots that may be refreezing. Only essential personnel and those traveling to and from work and for emergency situations will be allowed to travel on city roadways.
If you have an elderly family member or neighbor, we suggest you keep an eye out to make sure they are safe and warm. Should you need assistance, contact the Mayor’s Office at 225 654-0287. For questions or concerns regarding the Zachary Police, call 225 654-1921 (non-emergency) or Zachary Fire Department, 225 654-0026 (non-emergency). Call 911 for emergencies. Other helpful numbers include: DEMCO, 1-844-693-3626, and ENTERGY, 1-800-968-8243.
