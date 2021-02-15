Morning flights to/from Baton Rouge canceled

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All arriving and departing Monday morning flights from Baton Rouge Metropolitan airport have been canceled.
The airport’s online flight status section shows the two arriving flights and seven departing flights were all canceled through 10:25 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15.
The Louis Armstrong New Orleans airport had only a few cancelations or delays, with most flights still scheduled as of early Monday morning.
