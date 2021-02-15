Major bridges, roads closed in metro BR

Watch for updates on WAFB-TV at the top of every hour.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police have closed multiple major bridges and portions of several interstates due to icy conditions in metro Baton Rouge.
The poor roadway conditions have led to multiple accidents including a 14-vehicle crash near the Whiskey Bay exit on I-10.
I-10 is closed in both directions from I-110 in Baton Rouge to I-49 in Lafayette. The new bridge, the Horace Wilkinson Bridge, stretching from Baton Rouge to Port Allen, is also closed.
Troopers announced at 7:45 a.m. Monday they would also be closing all of US Highway 190, the old bridge and the Sunshine Bridge. Until the closure, Highway 190 had been the roadway motorists were being diverted to from I-10.
I-12 West at US 61 (Airline Highway) is closed due to winter weather and freezing conditions.
The John James Audubon Bridge was closed earlier in the day and remains closed. That bridge stretches across the Mississippi River from Pointe Coupee to West Feliciana parishes.
As of 7:45 a.m., Interstate 10 from Baton Rouge to New Orleans and all of I-12 through Louisiana remained open.
