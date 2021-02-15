Last minute severe winter weather tips include pipes and cars

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Preparing for the cold weather is a must, especially for people in Louisiana, that starts with the pipes.
People can wrap pipes in towels, newspaper or even pool noodles. If they are visible, they need to be insulated. Also, don’t forget to unhook any garden hoses outside, but there are also a few things to do inside as well.
“I would definitely suggest dripping a couple of faucets, you don’t want to have them wide open because the water company would not be happy if you did that, but you do maybe a drip of the size of a pencil lead,” says says Kim Vince who is the president of Louis Mechanical Contractors.
Plumbers say open up cabinets underneath the sink to let warmer air inside.
Everybody will want to warm up their cars, however, with a frozen windshield don’t use wipers or hot water to clear the ice because it can damage the car. Instead, use a scraper or put the defrost on.
“Just to make sure, you want to be comfortable inside the car. If you are freezing and you are afraid to touch your steering wheel then it makes it harder to maintain control, and if you can’t see you know if your windows are fogged up then give it a few more minutes because it’s always better to be safe,” says John Wiley who is the owner and service manager of Gordon and Sandifer Auto Service Inc.
Remember most mechanics and plumbers will not work tomorrow, so make sure to be prepared, and stay safe once the cold comes in.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.