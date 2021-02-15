FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the vast majority of our viewing area through 6 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the vast majority of our viewing area through 6 p.m. this evening. Widespread freezing rain and sleet will continue to impact the area through the morning, with the precipitation coming to a quick end near or shortly after lunch today.
Ice accumulations could peak in the 0.25″ to 0.50″ range in the hardest hit areas, making travel impossible and power outages likely.
Bitter cold will also be a big part of the story going forward as daytime temperatures today likely stay in the 20s for most. Wind chill values will be in the teens for much of the day with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for areas just northwest of Baton Rouge throughout the day and into Tuesday, while the remainder of the area goes under a Hard Freeze Warning at 6 p.m. tonight that will continue through noon on Tuesday.
Low temperatures are expected to reach the teens in most areas and the freeze duration could top 36 hours in spots. With that in mind, hopefully you have completed full freeze precautions to take care of people, pets, plants, and pipes.
Tuesday may give us a few hours of temperatures above freezing by the afternoon, but it may not be enough to fully thaw the ice that we receive today. We will then flirt with another hard freeze from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as lows dip into the mid 20s.
A chilly rain returns to the forecast from Wednesday into Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be in the mix and the Storm Prediction Center even has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for our area.
Once the rains end Thursday morning, we’ll get one more shot of cold air for the end of the week before things finally warm up by the weekend.
