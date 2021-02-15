FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Here’s what to expect from the upcoming winter storm

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for the entire WAFB viewing area from midnight through 6 p.m. on Monday. The hardest hit areas within the warning may receive a half-inch or more of ice accumulation by the end of Monday morning. Travel will become difficult to impossible across much of the area on Monday and extended power outages will be possible in areas of significant ice accumulation. Travel issues will likely extend into much of Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday morning.
TIMING
A mix of freezing rain and sleet will get underway west of Baton Rouge Sunday evening and overspread the metro area during the predawn hours Monday. Freezing rain and sleet will be most significant during the early to mid morning hours. Significant accumulations will occur during this time. Accumulation estimates continue to range between 0.10-0.50″ for the WAFB viewing area. Most of the precipitation is expected to fall as freezing rain or sleet, but a few snowflakes may be possible near the end of the event, especially for areas northwest of Baton Rouge. Winter precipitation will gradually come to an end from west to east by early afternoon.
FORECAST ICE ACCUMULATION
Ice accumulations of 0.25″ to 0.50″+ appear possible from metro Baton Rouge extending to the northwest. Precipitation type will be key in terms of impacts. If accumulations reached that level mostly in the form of freezing rain, tree damage and power outages would be significant. If more of it falls in the form of sleet, impacts would be confined mostly to roads and travel. A sharp gradient of totals is possible from northwest to southeast.
HARD FREEZE
A Hard Freeze Watch is posted for all of our viewing area from Monday night into Tuesday morning. It is a near certainty that the majority of the watch area will get an upgrade to a warning within the next 12 hours. Morning lows are expected to reach the mid-upper teens across much if not all of our area. The freeze duration will also be a big part of the equation, with the potential for metro Baton Rouge to see ~36 hours straight of subfreezing temps from Sunday night into late morning Tuesday. Full freeze precautions will be needed from Monday night into Tuesday, including wrapping exposed pipes and allowing faucets to drip overnight. Be sure to take care of and check-in on people without reliable heat. Make sure pets are indoors and have adequate shelter, food, and water. Cover or bring in any sensitive plants you wish to save. A Wind Chill Watch is also in place with the potential for wind chill (‘feels like’) values to dip into the single digits in some areas.
REST OF THE WEEK
Another hard freeze will be possible on Wednesday morning before we track our next round of precipitation arriving late Wednesday into Thursday morning. At this point, it looks like most frozen precipitation will stay a little to our northwest, but we will keep an eye on trends for any shifts in the storm track. In the wake of that front, cold weather remains in place for the end of the week as we flirt with an additional hard freeze Friday morning. We will finally see a significant warm-up into the weekend with 60°s returning and 70°s by the middle of next week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.