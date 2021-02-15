FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Here’s what to expect from the upcoming winter storm

A Hard Freeze Watch is posted for all of our viewing area from Monday night into Tuesday morning. It is a near certainty that the majority of the watch area will get an upgrade to a warning within the next 12 hours. Morning lows are expected to reach the mid-upper teens across much if not all of our area. The freeze duration will also be a big part of the equation, with the potential for metro Baton Rouge to see ~36 hours straight of subfreezing temps from Sunday night into late morning Tuesday. Full freeze precautions will be needed from Monday night into Tuesday, including wrapping exposed pipes and allowing faucets to drip overnight. Be sure to take care of and check-in on people without reliable heat. Make sure pets are indoors and have adequate shelter, food, and water. Cover or bring in any sensitive plants you wish to save. A Wind Chill Watch is also in place with the potential for wind chill (‘feels like’) values to dip into the single digits in some areas.