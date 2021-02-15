CATS suspending bus service until Tuesday, Feb. 16 due to winter storm weather

The following information is from the Capital Area Transit System (CATS):
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Capital Area Transit System (CATS), working with the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (MOHSEP) and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, is suspending bus service effective at 6:30pm on Sunday, February 14, 2021. The suspension will last until at least the morning of Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) New Orleans, East Baton Rouge Parish is now under a Winter Storm Warning with a Hard Freeze Watch beginning Monday night.
The CATS service area could begin to see winter precipitation as early midnight tonight and continuing through Monday.
“The safety of our operators and customers is always our top priority,” said CATS CEO Bill Deville. “We will continue to be in contact with MOHSEP and other officials to determine when it is safe to resume bus service,” Deville continued.
CATS will update the public when service is set to resume.
