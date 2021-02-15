BRFD say generator believed to be cause of house fire on South Lakeshore Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say two people have been displaced from their home following a fire early Monday, Feb. 15.
Firefighters responded to a report of a fire around 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of South Lakeshore Drive.
Authorities say they believe the fire was started by a malfunction with a generator that was being used to power the home. The fire went up an outside wall and into the attic.
No injuries reported at this time.
Generators produce carbon monoxide, which is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill without warning. That’s why it’s also imperative to have a carbon monoxide detector for your home, especially if you plan on using a generator if your power goes out.
The following generator safety tips are simple, but effective in saving lives:
• Do not place generators inside of any structure including garages, carports and sheds
• Instead, place the generator at least 20 feet away from your home, down-wind away from open doors, windows and vents
• Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes
• Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet
• Instead, use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into generators
• Do not use in rain or wet conditions
• Have a fire extinguisher nearby
• Have a carbon monoxide monitor for your home
If your power does go out, and you DO NOT have a generator, we have the following safety tips for some alternative heating sources you may be considering:
•Keep candles and oil lamps 3-5 feet from combustible objects and never leave them unattended or within reach of children. This includes blowing a candle out when you go to sleep or leave a room.
•Make sure fireplaces and wood-burning ovens are well ventilated and not overloaded. Also, do not go to sleep with any fires still burning.
•Utilize extra clothing and blankets to stay warm with your family.
