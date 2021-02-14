Three HRs helps powers No. 5 LSU past Kansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU uses three homeruns to help power the Lady Tigers past Kansas in day three of the Tiger Classic on Saturday Feb. 13.
The Tigers (2-1) defeated the Jayhawks 5-3 in Tiger Park. LSU had a huge three-run fifth inning to help give the Tigers the win over Kansas.
LSU was trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning and a two-run homerun from Amanda Doyle started the comeback to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead. Then went back-to-back with a Georgia Clark homerun to give the Tigers the 5-3 lead.
The Tigers will finish play in the Tiger Classic on Sunday, Feb. 14 in a double header against Central Arkansas at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. both games will be available on SEC Network+.
