Road Closures ahead of severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A list of road closures:
I-110 - DOTD currently anticipates closing all of I-110 starting at midnight Monday, Feb. 15, and will remain closed until further notice. This closure is necessary due to freezing temperatures.
Audubon Bridge (US 61) - The Aubdon Bridge (US 61) between West Feliciana Parish and Pointe Coupee is closed until further notice.
Central Thruway - Central Thruway from Greenwell Springs to Choctaw will be closed beginning Sunday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. until further notice due to the inclement weather.
