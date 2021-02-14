Mayor Sharon Weston Broom on closures, garbage collections, and safety tips ahead of severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome advises all residents to be prepared for these winter conditions and encourages staying off roads beginning Sunday night through Tuesday morning.
Road Preparations:
The East Baton Rouge Parish Public Works Department is working with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to keep our primary roadways open for emergency and essential travel. A combination of salt & sand trucks have been deployed and barricades have been pre-positioned. However, the freezing precipitation and accumulation of ice could still cause the closure of bridges and elevated roadways. Downed power lines and power outages are also possible.
Garbage Service:
Republic Services has suspended garbage and recyclable collections for Monday February 14 in the City of Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge Parish, and the City of Central. Tuesday collections are still being determined. Services will resume on the next regularly scheduled day.
City-Parish Buildings:
City-Parish buildings will be closed Monday. Buildings were already scheduled to be closed Tuesday for the Mardi Gras holiday.
Helpful Phone Numbers:
· East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency: 911
· Baton Rouge City Police: 225-389-3831
· EBR Sheriff’s Office: 225-389-5000
· Baton Rouge Fire Department: 225-354-1400
· Capital Area United Way: 211
· DEMCO: 225-261-1160
· Entergy: 800-9OUTAGE (968-8243)
· LA Department of Transportation & Development: 511
· Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness: 225-389-2100
· Public Works for downed trees in roadways: 311
· Baker Fire Department: 225-775-3712
· Central Fire Department: 225-261-2000
· Chaneyville Fire Department: 225-654-9571
· District 6 Fire Department: 225-355-3110
· East Side Fire Department: 225-272-7779
· St. George Fire Department: 225-454-6550
· Zachary Fire Department: 225-654-0026
Red Stick Ready Winter Weather Tips:
· Check your family disaster supply kits to ensure it is prepared for the winter.
· Use caution when operating heaters and fireplaces.
· Communicate with your family and neighbors.
· Dress in layers to keep yourself warm.
· Bring your pets inside when possible.
· Protect, cover or wrap your pipes.
· Protect your plants as necessary.
· Ensure proper ventilation for fuel-burning equipment.
· Refuel heating sources outside.
· Use caution when traveling.
· Test your smoke and CO detectors, replacing any that may be more than ten years old.
