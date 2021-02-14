Major impacts possible from approaching winter storm

A Hard Freeze Watch is posted for all of our viewing area from Monday night into Tuesday morning. It is a near certainty that the majority of the watch area will get an upgrade to a warning within the next 24 hours. Morning lows are expected to reach the mid-upper teens across much of our area, with low-mid 20s closer to the coast. The freeze duration will also be a big part of the equation, with the potential for metro Baton Rouge to see ~36 hours straight of subfreezing temps from Monday into early afternoon Tuesday. Full freeze precautions will be needed from Monday night into Tuesday, including wrapping exposed pipes and allowing faucets to drip overnight. A Wind Chill Watch is also in place with the potential for wind chill (‘feels like’) values to dip into the single digits in some areas.