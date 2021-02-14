Major impacts possible from approaching winter storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Winter Storm Warning is now posted for the vast majority of the WAFB viewing area from midnight through 6 p.m. on Monday. Hardest hit areas within the warning may receive a half-inch or more of ice accumulation by the end of the day on Monday. Travel will become difficult to impossible across much of the area on Monday and extended power outages will be possible in areas of significant ice accumulation.
TIMING
A mix of freezing rain and sleet will get underway west of Baton Rouge during the overnight hours and overspread the metro area by or before dawn on Monday. A steady wintry mix will continue through the morning hours before tapering off from west-to-east during the afternoon. Most of the precipitation is expected to fall as freezing rain or sleet, but a few snowflakes may be possible near the end of the event, especially for areas northwest of Baton Rouge.
FORECAST ICE ACCUMULATION
Ice accumulations of 0.25″ to 0.50″+ appear possible from metro Baton Rouge extending to the northwest. Precipitation type will be key in terms of impacts. If accumulations reached that level mostly in the form of freezing rain, tree damage and power outages would be significant. If more of it falls in the form of sleet, impacts would be confined mostly to roads and travel. As of Sunday morning, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) showed anywhere from a 50%-70% chance of at least 0.25″ freezing rain in East Baton Rouge Parish, with a 10%-40% chance of at least 0.50″ accumulation. A sharp gradient of totals is possible from northwest to southeast as indicated in the WPC maps.
HARD FREEZE
A Hard Freeze Watch is posted for all of our viewing area from Monday night into Tuesday morning. It is a near certainty that the majority of the watch area will get an upgrade to a warning within the next 24 hours. Morning lows are expected to reach the mid-upper teens across much of our area, with low-mid 20s closer to the coast. The freeze duration will also be a big part of the equation, with the potential for metro Baton Rouge to see ~36 hours straight of subfreezing temps from Monday into early afternoon Tuesday. Full freeze precautions will be needed from Monday night into Tuesday, including wrapping exposed pipes and allowing faucets to drip overnight. A Wind Chill Watch is also in place with the potential for wind chill (‘feels like’) values to dip into the single digits in some areas.
REST OF THE WEEK
Another hard freeze will be possible on Wednesday morning before we track our next round of precipitation arriving late Wednesday into Thursday morning. At this point, it looks like most frozen precipitation will stay a little to our northwest, but we will keep an eye on trends for any shifts in the storm track. In the wake of that front, cold weather remains in place for the end of the week as we flirt with additional hard freezes on Friday and Saturday mornings. We will finally see a significant warm-up into the weekend.
