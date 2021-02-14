Day four of LSU’s Tiger Classic canceled due to inclement weather

Day four of LSU’s Tiger Classic canceled due to inclement weather
(Source: Jacques Doucet/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman | February 14, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 10:25 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fourth day of the Tiger Classic has been canceled due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area.

The Tigers were scheduled to play Central Arkansas in a doubleheader on Sunday, Feb. 14. They will look to reschedule the games later this season and will be announced once a date has been set.

LSU finished the Tiger Classic with a 2-1 record defeating McNeese on opening night 8-0 in 6 innings. They would then lose 8-4 to No. 25 Duke Friday, Feb. 12. The Tigers with the help of three home runs powered their way to a 5-3 win against Kansas Saturday night.

RELATED STORIES:

The Tigers will look to midweek games against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. and North Dakota on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.