BRFD provides safety tips to heat up your home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In our last newscast you may have heard a few alarms at Baton Rouge Fire Department headquarters and that’s because the fire department had to respond to a fire caused by a heater.
9News Breanne Bizette spoke with fire officials for some safety tips on heating your house once the cold weather comes in.
If you plan to leave the house, be sure to blow out candles and turn off irons. If you plan to put on a fire, try to stick to the three log procedure, and if using a ceramic fireplace double check the venting to make sure its working properly.
Many of you will turn on heaters but make sure the filter is not filled with dust because that too can cause fire.
If using a generator keep it outside of the home, not in the garage or the car port.
If you can’t afford a smoke alarm you can go online to Operations Save a Life, your local fire departments will help you set up it up in your home.
