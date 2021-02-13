Local woman battling coronavirus, staph infection since end of November finally released from hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local woman who was fighting COVID-19 and a staph infection for months in the hospital, is now on the road to recovery.
40-year-old Rebecca Harrison went to the hospital on November 25, 2020.
Her daughter Jayla says she just got off of a ventilator around 3 weeks ago, and said doctors did not think her mother would survive.
She’s now in a rehab facility, where the road to recovery may take a few months of physical therapy.
“I’m just ready to recover and get better,” said Rebecca Harrison.
