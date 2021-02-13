SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Driving during wintry conditions can be tricky, especially for those who aren’t used to it.
KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with Bud Chauncy, the owner of First Class Driving School, about what tips people need to know when driving during winter weather. He talks about what to do if you approach black ice, and how to prevent skidding or hydroplaning when roads are icy.
FULL INTERVIEW WITH CHAUNCY:
Chauncy said if you are traveling over the next days on the highway, your speed should be cut in half of the posted speed limit.
“Less speed, more space,” he said.
He has recommended to don’t use your breaks if you encounter black ice.
“The best thing to do is to do nothing so no gas, come off the gas if you’re on it and no steering so of course if the car starts to slide then we’re going to teach to resist the urge to break , and we’re going to say look and steer where you want to go,” Chauncy said.
He said often times when we find ourselves skidding off the road our natural instinct is to go into the grass but he says when there is ice the grass is slippery.
“If there’s a paved shoulder I’d stay on the paved shoulder or borrow the oncoming lane if I can clearing see no one’s there, it’s tractions that’s what stop us,” he said.
Jackie Mejia lived in Chicago and knows how to drive in wintry conditions, but she admits one experience still shakes her until this day.
“It’s scary, I had one bad experience with it my car actually went around in circles but that was because I was on a very busy highway,” he said.
Carlos Campbell says he worries about the people who don’t know how to drive on icy roads.
“It’s the people around you because not everybody takes the precautions to slow down,” he said.
Don Redman with AAA said you should keep water and a portable charger in your car.
“You need to have with you in your trunk a small shovel in addition to the shovel I would say a material that will give you some traction like sand or cat litter,” he said.
He said make sure to put extra clothes in your car just in case you get stuck in your car.
“One thing that people aren’t thinking about, if I have to sit on side of the road for help to arrive it might get really chilly so just make sure you have appropriate clothes, jackets,” he said.
Redman says there’s one easy way to stay safe.
“If you don’t have to be on the road don’t be on the road, we don’t have experience for that and sometimes we don’t have the equipment,” he said.
