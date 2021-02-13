FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter Weather Watch goes into effect Sunday night into Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Winter Weather Watch will go into effect from Sunday night through Monday afternoon for Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas.
This watch means a good possibility of significant icing, namely, ice accumulations between ¼ inch to ½ inch in that time frame. Bridges and overpasses will be the most treacherous.
At this time, no icing or wintry precipitation is expected this weekend, until late Sunday night when temperatures drop to freezing.
The forecast for Saturday calls for cloudy skies with only a 20% chance of a few light sprinkles, highs only in the low 40s ... same thing for tonight, with lows in the mid 30s, so no freeze tonight.
Sunday will be cloudy and cold with highs only in the low 40s, with a 20% chance of light showers.
Sunday night into Monday morning, we’ll see rain at first, then mixed with sleet and freezing rain.
On Monday, we could see ice accumulations not only in the morning, but the threat should last into Monday evening, until the precipitation ends early Monday night.
Then we’ll have a hard freeze early Tuesday morning, a pipe-wrapper, with lows as cold as they’ve been in a long time … now expected to possibly drop into the teens!
