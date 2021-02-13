FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Significant ice storm possible on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A significant ice storm could impact parts of the WAFB viewing area on Monday.
A Winter Storm Watch is now posted along and west of a line extending roughly from New Iberia through Baton Rouge to McComb, MS.
The National Weather Service posted the watch indicating ice accumulations of 0.25″ or more will be possible by Monday. The watch could be extended to include additional parishes/counties as more data becomes available.
Additionally, it appears likely that much of the watch area will see an upgrade to a Winter Storm Warning at some point on Sunday.
TIMING
A light sleet/freezing rain mix can’t be completely ruled out Sunday morning, mainly for areas west of Baton Rouge, but the main event is expected on Monday. Icing appears possible as soon as daybreak Monday for areas west of the Capital City, with conditions quickly going downhill through the morning into the afternoon. Precipitation looks as though it will end by Monday evening. Even where precipitation falls in the form of rain, a subsequent hard freeze expected from Monday night into Tuesday morning could result in icing on roadways.
ICE ACCUMULATIONS
Some uncertainty remains as to where the axis of most significant icing will setup, but major impacts appear to be all but a certainty for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi by Monday. As of Saturday morning, models like the Euro and NAM keep the greatest ice accumulations just a little northwest of Baton Rouge, while the GFS and GRAF both show the potential for ice accumulations of 0.25″-0.50″ or more into the metro area. In general terms, significant tree damage and power outages typically start when accumulations reach ~0.25″. Roads become dangerous at much lower accumulation levels.
The best way to look at the icing potential roughly 48 hours out is using a probabilistic approach. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center currently places odds at ~70% that Baton Rouge will see at least 0.10″ of freezing rain, ~40% for at least 0.25″ of freezing rain, and around 10% for at least 0.50″ of freezing rain. You’ll note on all three maps below that highest probabilities are currently shown for areas just northwest of Baton Rouge.
HARD FREEZE
While the precipitation will likely end Monday night, the cold weather threat will continue. A widespread hard freeze is expected across the area from Monday night into Tuesday morning. Our latest thinking has lows dipping into the upper teens for metro Baton Rouge, with a freeze duration of 20 hours or more possible. With that in mind, full freeze precautions will be needed. Take care of people, pets, plants, and pipes. This weekend provides ample time to wrap any exposed pipes outdoors and to drain or remove any hoses that may also freeze. Please be careful with how you heat your home and make sure you have functioning smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in place.
To stay up to date on the latest winter weather updates, download the FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.