FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Significant ice storm possible on Monday

While the precipitation will likely end Monday night, the cold weather threat will continue. A widespread hard freeze is expected across the area from Monday night into Tuesday morning. Our latest thinking has lows dipping into the upper teens for metro Baton Rouge, with a freeze duration of 20 hours or more possible. With that in mind, full freeze precautions will be needed. Take care of people, pets, plants, and pipes. This weekend provides ample time to wrap any exposed pipes outdoors and to drain or remove any hoses that may also freeze. Please be careful with how you heat your home and make sure you have functioning smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in place.