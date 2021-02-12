‘We’re at a disadvantage’ - Odums expresses concern about some SWAC teams opting out of spring football season

“In our conference, us teams that are playing this spring are at a significant disadvantage where we have to turn around in the fall and play against three teams that have opted out in the spring,” said Odums. “We are done in ... I think the last week is May first and then turn around and ask those same guys to get ready and play in the fall and if you got those three teams on your schedule, those teams are going to be significantly fresh and healthier than your team that is coming out of the spring. Now, that is not rocket science, that is common sense.”