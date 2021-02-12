‘We’re at a disadvantage’ - Odums expresses concern about some SWAC teams opting out of spring football season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head coach Dawson Odums has expressed concern about playing a spring football season before and Thursday, Feb. 11, he raised serious questions just hours before the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opted out of its spring season.
Alcorn State’s decision raised the count to three current or future SWAC teams now waiting until the fall to play football. FAMU and Bethune-Cookman will join the SWAC later this year, both opting out of their final season in the MEAC.
Odums said these developments make for an unlevel playing field when they return.
“In our conference, us teams that are playing this spring are at a significant disadvantage where we have to turn around in the fall and play against three teams that have opted out in the spring,” said Odums. “We are done in ... I think the last week is May first and then turn around and ask those same guys to get ready and play in the fall and if you got those three teams on your schedule, those teams are going to be significantly fresh and healthier than your team that is coming out of the spring. Now, that is not rocket science, that is common sense.”
The Jags open the season at Alabama State on Friday, Feb. 26.
