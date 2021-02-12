Southern releases 2021 softball schedule

Southern Softball

Southern Lady Jaguars Softball (Source: SWAC)
By Josh Auzenne | February 12, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 1:55 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head coach John Garris announced the 31-game schedule for the Lady Jags, which includes 18 home contests, on Friday, Feb. 12.

Southern will start the season by hosting North Dakota at Lady Jaguars Field for a doubleheader on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Southern will then host Southern Miss on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m.

The Lady Jags will next travel to Hattiesburg for a doubleheader against the Golden Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Southern will start SWAC play at Alabama A&M on March 19 and 20.

The SWAC Softball Tournament is scheduled for May 11-16 in Gulfport, Miss.

