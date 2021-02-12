Several more Baton Rouge-area student-athletes sign with colleges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There were a few more Baton Rouge student-athletes from St. Joseph’s Academy and Istouma to put pen to paper on Friday, Feb. 12.
St. Joseph’s
- Sophie Martin - Signed with LSU to run track and cross country
- Blakeley Lurry - Signed with LSUA to play softball
- Simone Moreau - Signed with Loyola (New Orleans) to play volleyball
- Taylor Walker - Signed with Montevallo (Alabama) for track and field.
- Gabrielle Joffrion - Signed with St. Mary’s (Maryland) for swimming.
Istrouma
- Sedrick Johnson - Signed with Louisiana Community Christian to play football
- Donovan Joseph - Signed with Louisiana Community Christian to play football
