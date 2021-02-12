Several more Baton Rouge-area student-athletes sign with colleges

Five student-athletes from St. Joseph's Academy signed their National Letters of Intent on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Source: Kevin Batiste/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff | February 12, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 5:20 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There were a few more Baton Rouge student-athletes from St. Joseph’s Academy and Istouma to put pen to paper on Friday, Feb. 12.

St. Joseph’s

  • Sophie Martin - Signed with LSU to run track and cross country
  • Blakeley Lurry - Signed with LSUA to play softball
  • Simone Moreau - Signed with Loyola (New Orleans) to play volleyball
  • Taylor Walker - Signed with Montevallo (Alabama) for track and field.
  • Gabrielle Joffrion - Signed with St. Mary’s (Maryland) for swimming.

Istrouma

  • Sedrick Johnson - Signed with Louisiana Community Christian to play football
  • Donovan Joseph - Signed with Louisiana Community Christian to play football

