REPORT: Saints release G Nick Easton

Easton has spent the last two seasons in New Orleans, playing in 22 games. In 2021, Easton was set to earn a base salary of $5.5 million, a roster bonus of $375,000, and a workout bonus of $500,000, according to Spotrac. The site added he is also carrying a cap hit of just under $6.9 million and a dead cap value of $1 million. He initially signed a 4-year, $23 million contract with the Saints in 2019.