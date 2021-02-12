REPORT: Saints release G Nick Easton

Saints offensive guard Nick Easton (62) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 5:23 PM

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The Saints have released veteran guard Nick Easton, according to reports.

Easton has spent the last two seasons in New Orleans, playing in 22 games. In 2021, Easton was set to earn a base salary of $5.5 million, a roster bonus of $375,000, and a workout bonus of $500,000, according to Spotrac. The site added he is also carrying a cap hit of just under $6.9 million and a dead cap value of $1 million. He initially signed a 4-year, $23 million contract with the Saints in 2019.

He spent his first four years in the league with the Minnesota Vikings.

