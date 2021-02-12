LSU falls 73-66 to Florida in OT

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team held a one-point lead with 2:46 remaining in overtime but only scored three points the rest of the way, while Florida put up 11 points during that stretch at the PMAC on Thursday, Feb. 11.
The Lady Tigers (8-9, 6-5 SEC) fell 73-66 to the Lady Gators (10-8, 3-7 SEC) in overtime. LSU pulled within a point, 67-66, with :48 to go in OT but Florida then scored six unanswered points to secure the win.
Khayla Pointer scored 27 points to lead LSU. The Tigers were down 57-54 with 1:29 to go in regulation when she was fouled on a layup and hit the free throw to complete the three-point play. LSU had two more opportunities to score but failed to do so and the game went into the extra period.
Faustine Aifuwa had another double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Awa Trasi chipped in 10 points and six rebounds.
Lavender Briggs finished with a double-double for Florida on 21 points and 10 rebounds. Kiara Smith also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Florida shot 44% from the field, while LSU only knocked down 39% of its shots. Both teams struggled on 3-pointers but Florida was good on 4-of-14 (29%) to LSU’s 1-of-9 (11%). Florida held the 43-35 advantage on rebounds.
LSU will travel to Columbia, SC to take on No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. on SEC Network.
