FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter returns as temperatures top out in upper 40′s this weekend; light showers remain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Winter has returned and looks like it will be staying with us for a while to come.
Temperatures may not get above the 40s until the mid part of next week.
Today, look for some passing, generally light showers, with otherwise overcast and chilly conditions remaining place.
High temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees below normal, only topping out in the upper 40s.
The weekend features more chilly weather, with morning starts in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Passing showers will remain a possibility and sunshine will be hard to come by.
One other thing we’ll be monitoring is a low-end potential for some light sleet or freezing rain early Sunday morning, mainly for areas northwest of Baton Rouge. At this point, the threat looks low and major impacts are not expected.
The bigger stories will be a somewhat better chance of frozen precipitation by Monday, followed by what will likely be our coldest weather yet of the winter.
Monday’s temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s in some area and we could see a transition to a wintry mix by late in the day.
Uncertainty remains high, but most guidance keeps significant accumulations a little to our northwest. However, we will monitor things closely since it wouldn’t take a big change to bring some impactful winter weather into our area.
The other big story will be the potential for a hard freeze by Tuesday morning. We’ve got lows forecast to reach the low to mid 20s for much of our area, so full freeze precautions will be needed.
