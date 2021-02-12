EBR Parish working through 3,300 backlogged drainage service requests, other projects to prevent flooding

“I think it’s safe to say we all have a general concern about the maintenance of canals in ditches in the parish,” said Mayor Pro Temp Lamont Cole during Wednesday’s Metro Council meeting. “I think you go throughout the parish and you will find ditches that particularly have not been maintained at a level that is acceptable in terms of residents that live in those areas. So I think it’s important the grass is mowed, herbicides spread but in addition to that the leftover vegetation is cleaned out.”