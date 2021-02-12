DOTD to enforce mask mandate for ferry passengers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beginning Monday, Feb. 15, The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) says all ferry passengers must wear a mask while boarding and on a ferry.
According to officials, riders should have a face covering that covers the mouth and nose.
Passengers remaining in their vehicles with the windows raised are exempt from this requirement, DOTD announced.
All other passengers, such as walk-ons, motorcycle riders, etc., are required to wear a face covering while on board.
This mandate is in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirement issued January 29, 2021, for persons to wear masks while on conveyances and at transportation hubs in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
