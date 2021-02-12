Catholic High head coach Gabe Fertitta accepts position with Louisville football staff

“While our family is extremely excited about this new chapter, I am certainly sad to leave a place that has become part of our DNA,” said Fertitta. “I will always remember the determination and toughness I learned from my good friend Bob ‘Cur Dog’ Cade and will carry this strength with me as a take on my new role with the University of Louisville. I have served alongside the Brothers of the Sacred Heart for 13 years, and I am eternally grateful for them and the impact they had on changing my life. The CHS Family – President Gene Tullier, Mrs. Lisa Harvey, Athletic Director J.P. Kelly, and the wonderful faculty and staff – will always hold a dear place in my heart. To our players, know that you will always be part of my family. I cannot thank the young men of this team enough for putting their bodies ‘on the line’ for our program over the last 7 years. I will tune in every Friday night to watch the Bears claw and scratch for 4 quarters x 12 minutes.”