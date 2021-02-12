BRPD no longer using K-9s to pursue juveniles when no immediate threat, mayor says

To that end, I would like the public to know the policy concerning the use of K-9 officers was changed in late 2019. This change was precipitated by a conversation with the Chief’s Advisory Council. The change in policy includes mandatory use of body worn cameras by K-9 officers and a review of all uses of K-9 officers. The public has been open and honest with Chief Paul about its interaction with the Baton Rouge Police Department. We need to ensure the trust of the public is earned and maintained. The practice of using K-9 Units in Baton Rouge must be accountable and acceptable. This necessity is heightened even more when a juvenile is involved. Therefore, I have directed Chief Paul to revise our policy so the pursuit of juveniles with dogs is discontinued for mere flight and when there is no immediate threat at hand.