BREC investigates inappropriate activity at Farr Park Equestrian Center

The following information is from BREC:
On Sunday, January 31, BREC staff was notified of allegations that an employee at Farr Park Equestrian Center exchanged inappropriate communications with a teenager taking lessons at the facility. An investigation was launched immediately, and the matter was dealt with. As a result, the staff member was separated from employment with the agency.
“We take seriously the responsibility of ensuring that anyone who visits a BREC park, especially a child, is in a safe environment. Before anyone is hired at the agency or is allowed to become a volunteer, they must undergo a comprehensive multi-layered process which includes a background check and drug screen. If they fail either one, no offer of employment is made.
Once an employee is hired, they go through an orientation process which includes strict protocols about the supervision of children and those trainings are repeated throughout their tenure at BREC. These actions are reprehensible and will not be tolerated at any BREC location,” said BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.