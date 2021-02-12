Authorities respond to shooting in Gonzales

Authorities respond to shooting in Gonzales
APSO is using license plate readers to find stolen vehicles and even missing people. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | February 12, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 4:54 PM

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are working a shooting in a neighborhood off of Roddy Road in Gonzales.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Betty Street reportedly involving two juveniles in a physical altercation just before 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12

During the altercation at least one person sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

One juvenile is in custody.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.