Authorities respond to shooting in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are working a shooting in a neighborhood off of Roddy Road in Gonzales.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Betty Street reportedly involving two juveniles in a physical altercation just before 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12
During the altercation at least one person sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
One juvenile is in custody.
Investigation remains ongoing.
