31 year old fatally shot near Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 31 year old was fatally shot on Plank Road Thursday, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Dakayla Bailey was fatally shot around 10:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Plank Road, BRPD said.
This shooting is still under investigation and the motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867(STOP).
