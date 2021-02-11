Vigil held for latest homicide victim of East Baton Rouge Parish, while police search for suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re off to a pretty bad start to 2021, when it comes to homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish.
But it’s not just Baton Rouge Police that have been busy, it’s other local municipalities like Zachary.
The mother of the latest homicide victim in the parish, has just one message for police.
“Find him, find him, find him,” said Carla Fisher, mother of 32-year-old Kylan Givens.
Zachary Police believe Jeffery Neff, is the man who pulled the trigger Sunday morning, on February 7, killing Kylan Givens.
“Shot multiple times, one being in the head, in the chest, and from inside of his car,” said Fisher.
Dozens of folks gathered for a vigil in Chaneyville, right outside Zachary to honor the life of Givens.
“I just remember him being such a sole and glue into my system that he will be missed. And I don’t know how I’m going to go on. But I’ve got my daughter still, and I’m going to push forward,” said Fisher.
While the city of Baton Rouge has its issues with homicides, Zachary Police have investigated three so far in 2021, with only one that has been solved.
“We also want to thank the Zachary Police Department, Chief David McDavid, and all the detectives that are working so hard, to bring closure to this family. We’re also praying for our law enforcement, our first responders,” said Pastor Robert Williams of Zachary.
Pastor Williams says sad situations like this, need to be a wakeup call to young people throughout East Baton Rouge Parish, that it’s okay to walk away from a situation.
“My number one thing that I pray, is that our young people will find other ways to deal with their differences. The Word of God tells us that we ought to be able to reason together. Understand that violence is not the answer, prayer is the answer. Prayer is the answer, prayer is the key, and faith will unlock the door,” said Pastor Williams.
“It’s heart wrenching, and I don’t want anybody else to go through this, because it’s not a very good feeling,” said Mrs. Fisher.
Fisher’s birthday was on February 5, her son was shot and killed just two days later.
Call Zachary PD or Crime Stoppers if you have any idea where Jeffery Neff is.
