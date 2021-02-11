Two injured in shooting at UMC; woman arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were injured in a shooting outside of University Medical Center, police say.
According to NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson, a couple had an argument outside of the hospital. A woman shot towards a man. Police say stray bullets went through the doors of the hospital, striking two people in the lobby.
Both victims, a man and a woman in their mid-50s, are expected to survive.
The woman police believe is responsible for the shooting has been arrested.
The hospital was locked down temporarily but was lifted around 12:45 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.