Salvation Army to offer shelter to men during cold temperatures starting Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Salvation Army will offer beds and hot meals to men without shelter as temperatures across the area are expected to drop into the 30′s and below.
The Salvation Army Center of Hope will open for check-in at 4 p.m. on Friday at 7361 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.
According to organizers, the shelter will remain open until temperatures reach above 45 degrees.
“The Salvation Army is committed to serve the most vulnerable members of our community. Our shelter will remain open as necessary to provide a safe environment,” said Major Tekautz.
Men in need of shelter should check in at the Center of Hope building, which is situated behind the Salvation Army Offices and Family Store on Airline Highway.
Men will be required to show ID and must be sober upon check-in.
