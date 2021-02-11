Baton Rouge Metro Council passes $4.5M settlement for Alton Sterling’s family

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The East Baton Rouge Metro Council passed a $4.5 million settlement in the civil suit for the family of Alton Sterling, who was killed by a BRPD officer in 2016, according to Councilwoman Chauna Banks.
The settlement was passed in a 7-5 vote. Council members Chauna Banks, Cleve Dunn, LaMont Cole, Erika Green, Carolyn Coleman, Rowdy Gaudet and Denise Amoroso voted to pass the settlement.
Its not yet known if Sterling’s family will accept the offer.
“I am pleased our metro council was able to find a consensus and approve an offer of settlement in the Alton Sterling civil case,” said Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in statement. “After nearly five years, the people of Baton Rouge are finally one step closer to getting much needed closure in this traumatic episode of our history. Now we must continue the work of building a more fair and equitable community, where every citizen is treated justly, no matter their race or ethnicity.”
