Baton Rouge Metro Council passes $4.5M settlement for Alton Sterling’s family

“I am pleased our metro council was able to find a consensus and approve an offer of settlement in the Alton Sterling civil case,” said Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in statement. “After nearly five years, the people of Baton Rouge are finally one step closer to getting much needed closure in this traumatic episode of our history. Now we must continue the work of building a more fair and equitable community, where every citizen is treated justly, no matter their race or ethnicity.”