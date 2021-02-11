“Pretty in Pink” Reverse Parade happening in historic Spanish Town neighborhood Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Neighbors in the historic Spanish Town district are “rolling” on with a Mardi Gras celebration of their own this carnival season, with a house decorating contest.
Dubbed “Pretty in Pink”, the Spanish Town Reverse Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13 from noon until 3 p.m.
Over 25 Spanish Town homes will participate in the contest.
Organizers say the best place to begin the reverse parade will be at 5th Street and Spanish Town Road.
Voting is now open for the fan favorite 2021 Spanish Town Mardi Gras “Pretty in Pink” House awards! Cast you vote through Ash Wednesday at 8 a.m. and stay tuned to their Facebook page for updates!
The Krewe of Spanish Town canceled its parade for the 2021 Carnival Season, organizers announced Tuesday, Dec. 29.
The parade was originally scheduled to roll Feb. 13, 2021 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
