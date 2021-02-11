Pelicans fail to stop Bulls from raining 3s in 129-116 loss

CHICAGO (WAFB) - The Bulls set a new franchise record on 3-pointers with 25 to beat the Pelicans in Chicago on Wednesday, Feb. 10, to snap the Pelicans’ four-game win streak.
New Orleans (11-13) fell 129-116 to Chicago (10-14).
Zion Williamson led the way for the Pelicans with 29 points. He also had four rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball each added 21 points. Ball scored 19 points in the first half, the most he’s ever scored in a first half in his career. Rookie Kira Lewis Jr. chipped in 14 points off the bench.
Zach LaVine scored 46 points on 9-of-14 (64%) shooting on 3-pointers. Coby White added 30 points, making 8-of-17 (47%) from beyond the arc. According to ESPN Stats Info, their 17 combined 3-pointers tied the record set twice by Steph Curry and Klay Thompson for the most triples ever for a starting backcourt.
The Pelicans will next head to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Friday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m.
