One fatally shot on Scenic Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 55 year old was fatally shot on Scenic Hwy early Tuesday, Feb. 9, according to Baton Rouge Police.
The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Scenic Hwy around 1:50 a.m. The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, BRPD said.
The motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.
Anyone with information on this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 (STOP).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.