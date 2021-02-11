LSU picked to finish 4th in SEC West, 2 Tigers named All-SEC by league coaches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU is picked to finish fourth in the SEC West in the 2021 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll and two Tigers were named to the 2021 SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team that the league released on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Florida is picked to win the conference. Ole Miss is predicted to win the SEC West.
LSU pitcher Devin Fontenot made the SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC first team. Outfielder Cade Beloso was named to the second team.
2021 SEC BASEBALL COACHES PRESEASON POLL
Eastern Division
1. Florida (13) - 91
2. Vanderbilt (1) - 79
3. Tennessee - 58
4. South Carolina - 55
5. Georgia - 51
6. Missouri - 28
7. Kentucky - 23
____________________
Western Division
1. Ole Miss (7) - 78
2. Mississippi State (3) - 73
3. Arkansas (2) - 72
4. LSU (2) - 63
5. Texas A&M - 36
6. Auburn - 32
7. Alabama - 31
() - First-place votes
____________________
SEC Champion: Florida (12), Mississippi State (1), Vanderbilt (1)
____________________
2021 SEC BASEBALL COACHES PRESEASON ALL-SEC TEAM
Preseason All-SEC Team selected by head coaches.
First Team
C: Casey Opitz, Arkansas
1B: T.J. Collett, Kentucky
2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas
3B: Rankin Woley, Auburn
SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn
OF: Jud Fabian, Florida
OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas
OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
DH/UTL: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas
SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt
SP: Connor Prielipp, Alabama
RP: Devin Fontenot, LSU
____________________
Second Team
C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss
1B: Josh Hatcher, Mississippi State
2B: Max Ferguson, Tennessee
3B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss
SS: Josh Rivera, Florida
OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State
OF: Owen Diodati, Alabama
OF: Cade Beloso, LSU
DH/UTL: Wes Clarke, South Carolina
SP: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt
SP: Tommy Mace, Florida
RP: Ben Specht, Florida
CLICK HERE for more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.