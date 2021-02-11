LSU picked to finish 4th in SEC West, 2 Tigers named All-SEC by league coaches

LSU pitcher Devin Fontenot (28) (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | February 11, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 1:59 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU is picked to finish fourth in the SEC West in the 2021 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll and two Tigers were named to the 2021 SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team that the league released on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Florida is picked to win the conference. Ole Miss is predicted to win the SEC West.

LSU pitcher Devin Fontenot made the SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC first team. Outfielder Cade Beloso was named to the second team.

2021 SEC BASEBALL COACHES PRESEASON POLL

Eastern Division

1. Florida (13) - 91

2. Vanderbilt (1) - 79

3. Tennessee - 58

4. South Carolina - 55

5. Georgia - 51

6. Missouri - 28

7. Kentucky - 23

____________________

Western Division

1. Ole Miss (7) - 78

2. Mississippi State (3) - 73

3. Arkansas (2) - 72

4. LSU (2) - 63

5. Texas A&M - 36

6. Auburn - 32

7. Alabama - 31

() - First-place votes

____________________

SEC Champion: Florida (12), Mississippi State (1), Vanderbilt (1)

____________________

2021 SEC BASEBALL COACHES PRESEASON ALL-SEC TEAM

Preseason All-SEC Team selected by head coaches.

First Team

C: Casey Opitz, Arkansas

1B: T.J. Collett, Kentucky

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Rankin Woley, Auburn

SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

DH/UTL: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP: Connor Prielipp, Alabama

RP: Devin Fontenot, LSU

____________________

LSU first baseman Cade Beloso (No. 24)
LSU first baseman Cade Beloso (No. 24) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Second Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Josh Hatcher, Mississippi State

2B: Max Ferguson, Tennessee

3B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

SS: Josh Rivera, Florida

OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State

OF: Owen Diodati, Alabama

OF: Cade Beloso, LSU

DH/UTL: Wes Clarke, South Carolina

SP: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

SP: Tommy Mace, Florida

RP: Ben Specht, Florida

