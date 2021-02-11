Home schooling on the rise in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homeschooled students make up about 5% of the total student population in our state. As of October, that number is around 33,000 students who know their parents as their teacher.
“In the united states it’s really just skyrocketed so yea it’s gone up exponentially”, said Lindsy Cordell who homeschools all four of her children.
Lindsy Cordell works as a teacher by day and a nurse by night. She said when she and her husband decided to homeschool their kids, they were met with heavy criticism. Most friends and family saying that because they’re the teacher their kids will never fail.
“And it was such an “aha” moment for me because you’re right my kids will never fail. Because there is no one that has more of a vested interest in their child than the parent. So, I was going to make sure that no matter what my kids did they weren’t going to fail”, said Cordell.
According to the state in the last year, Louisiana has seen an increase in homeschooled students by 4%, 23% in the last 5 years, and almost 80% in the last decade. Lindsy says that homeschooling her kids allows her to teach them not just fundamental academics but real-world skills as well.
“I love that our kids can see that we work, and that hard work does pay off. I love to involve them in all that we do, we even show them our paychecks and break them down so that they can learn to become members of society and see how things work as adults”, Cordell said excitingly.
Homeschooling allows Lindsy to make more field trips based on what her kids are learning. Whether it be the titanic museum in Tennessee for a history lesson or the Lincoln Memorial during a presidential election.
“And really everything can be teachable moments”, Cordell explained.
And with the numbers rising in combination with more kids going back and forth from virtual to in-person instruction at schools, I asked west Baton Rouge superintendent Wes Watts if he is worried that fewer kids will return in the fall.
“No, and I’ll tell you why, because I’m seeing the improvement in student behaviors, student engagement, teacher’s practices as this year has gone along with those students. probably less than 10% of our students are still virtual so about 90% or more of our students are already back face-to-face”, said Watts.
