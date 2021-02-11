FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning, should become more scattered by afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Widespread shower and t-storm activity this morning should become more scattered by the afternoon as a cold front slowly sags south through the area.
Rain could be heavy at times and while the severe weather threat is minimal, a strong storm can’t be completely ruled out. The other noteworthy weather item for today is the arrival of cooler temperatures by this afternoon in the wake of the front.
Highs will top out in the 60s for most this morning, with readings falling into the 50s by late afternoon.
Another round of rain is then expected tonight into at least early Friday. And colder temperatures will take a firm grip, with readings struggling to get out of the 40s into the early part of next week.
A few showers may linger into Saturday before we get a brief chance to dry out on Sunday. For now, the best potential for a light freeze on Sunday morning looks to be a little north and east of Baton Rouge.
Our next round of rain arrives on Monday in association with another cold front. ‘
The big question is whether that rain will change to anything frozen before ending early Tuesday. We continue to get mixed signals, but suffice to say the potential is there and we will monitor closely in the coming days.
We could then be in for our coldest weather yet of the winter by Tuesday morning as lows potentially dip well into the 20s.
