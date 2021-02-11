EBRSO asking for help locating woman wanted for theft, forgery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office is asking for help locating a 32-year-old woman wanted for theft and forgery, according to Crime Stoppers.
Samantha Hines is 5′1″ and weighs about 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is wanted on charges of two counts of forgery and theft.
If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.
Remember you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.