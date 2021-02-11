Clyde Edwards-Helaire wins Chiefs’ Mack Lee Hill Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - Former U-High and LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has won the Kansas City Chiefs’ Mack Lee Hill Award as the team’s most outstanding rookie.
The Baton Rouge native finished the season (postseason included) with 874 yards rushing on 196 carries and five touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 320 yards and a touchdown.
He was taken in the first round at pick No. 32 by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The award is named in memory of former Chiefs running back Mack Lee Hill, who tragically passed away during his rookie season.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.